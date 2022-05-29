BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Given New €66.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €64.00 ($68.09) to €66.00 ($70.21) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BNPQY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BNP Paribas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €62.30 ($66.28) to €64.30 ($68.40) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($76.60) to €74.00 ($78.72) in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($72.34) to €71.00 ($75.53) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($65.96) to €61.00 ($64.89) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.63.

OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $28.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $1.6552 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.69%.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

