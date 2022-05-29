Blair William & Co. IL Trims Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $92.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.15. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

