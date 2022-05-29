Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

IHI opened at $54.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.88. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $67.29.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.