Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,017,000 after purchasing an additional 30,390 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $583.38 on Friday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $509.55 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $239.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $678.56.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. ASML’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is 39.80%.

ASML has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from €767.00 ($815.96) to €630.00 ($670.21) in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from €800.00 ($851.06) to €710.00 ($755.32) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $829.44.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

