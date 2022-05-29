Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,175 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $5,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CF Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.09.

Shares of CF opened at $95.72 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $113.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.52.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

In other CF Industries news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 1,098,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $88,188,234.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,214,723 shares of company stock worth $98,222,888 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

