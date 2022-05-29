Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 1,255 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.10% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $4,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $179.23 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $165.25 and a 12-month high of $208.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.44.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

