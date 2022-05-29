Blair William & Co. IL Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Baidu were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,771,000 after buying an additional 1,007,584 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,274,000. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,114,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Baidu by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,917,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $294,847,000 after acquiring an additional 354,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Baidu by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,499,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,957,000 after acquiring an additional 337,535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $139.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.90. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.62 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIDU. StockNews.com began coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on Baidu from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. boosted their price target on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Baidu from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.35.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

