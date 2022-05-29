Blair William & Co. IL Has $6.61 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 41,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $245.60 on Friday. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $215.23 and a 1 year high of $318.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.26 and its 200-day moving average is $271.87.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.