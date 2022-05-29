Blair William & Co. IL Has $6.33 Million Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cerner were worth $6,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Cerner by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,059,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 5.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in Cerner by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 47,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 1,771.8% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 50,247 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Cerner by 416.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 375,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,464,000 after purchasing an additional 302,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Argus cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.27%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

