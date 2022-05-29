Blair William & Co. IL Buys 2,011 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $5,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RWO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,121,000 after purchasing an additional 93,959 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after acquiring an additional 74,116 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 59,768 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 685.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 67,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 59,289 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 480,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,536,000 after purchasing an additional 22,903 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RWO opened at $49.13 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.21 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.92.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

