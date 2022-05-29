Blair William & Co. IL Buys 11,058 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.08% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $83.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $78.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.89.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.12. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day moving average is $71.89.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

