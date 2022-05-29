Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) will announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the lowest is $0.56. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.57 million.
Shares of NYSE BXSL opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $38.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXSL. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $230,893,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $83,706,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,203,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,929,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 358,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 168,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the Company), is a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).
