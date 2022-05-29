BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a growth of 70.6% from the April 30th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MUJ stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.55. 157,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,265. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. bought 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,336.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $210,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the first quarter worth $212,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the period. 10.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

