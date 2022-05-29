BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Short Interest Down 48.9% in May

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 48.9% from the April 30th total of 64,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,635,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $3,049,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $2,594,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1,191.0% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 146,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 134,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,054,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,998,000 after buying an additional 102,087 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MUI traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.54. The company had a trading volume of 460,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,730. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.88.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

