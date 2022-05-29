BitDAO Price Tops $0.72 (BIT)

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00002475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 10% against the US dollar. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $423.71 million and approximately $14.79 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitDAO alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 96.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.71 or 0.10804479 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00504389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00032939 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008617 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 586,278,943 coins. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.