Bitcoin SV Reaches Market Cap of $989.16 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $989.16 million and $186.51 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $51.86 or 0.00176978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,304.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.00618495 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00016070 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Uno Re (UNO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,072,489 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.