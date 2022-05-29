Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 54.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $11,389.94 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 59.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

