Bitcoin Incognito Hits One Day Volume of $28.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $7,334.50 and approximately $28.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000055 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

