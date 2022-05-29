bitCNY (BITCNY) Price Up 0.4% This Week

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 29th. One bitCNY coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, bitCNY has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,659.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,745.03 or 0.19632516 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001323 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.69 or 0.00501269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00033604 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008771 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

