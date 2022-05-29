BitBall (BTB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $903,257.16

BitBall (BTB) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One BitBall coin can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $903,257.16 and $25,564.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

