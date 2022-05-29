Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Receives $283.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $283.92.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $304.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.20. 1,013,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,728. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.56.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Biogen will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

