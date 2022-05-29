BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BioForce Nanosciences stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. BioForce Nanosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31.

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc focuses on providing natural vitamins, minerals, other nutritional supplements, powders, and beverages for individuals in various age ranges. The company offers private label products with distributors and manufacturing providers. It sells its nutrition supplements to retailers, sporting goods retailers, supermarkets, and mass merchandisers under the BioForce Eclipse brand, as well as through online and telemarketing.

