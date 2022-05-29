Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bio-Techne Corporation is a global life sciences company. It develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology products and clinical diagnostic controls. It provides proteins, such as cytokines, growth factors, and enzymes; antibodies, including polyclonal and monoclonal antibodies; immunoassays comprising quantikine kits; and clinical diagnostic immunoassay kits. The Company also offers flow cytometry products; natural and synthetic chemical compounds; hematology controls and calibrators; and hematology control products. Bio-Techne Corporation, formerly known as Techne Corporation, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Bio-Techne from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $488.43.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $386.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Bio-Techne has a fifty-two week low of $335.02 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bio-Techne will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

In other news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 56.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bio-Techne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

