Biglari (NYSE:BH) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) Critical Contrast

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Biglari shares are held by institutional investors. 70.9% of Biglari shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Biglari and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biglari -10.23% -6.12% -4.02% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biglari and Kona Grill’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biglari $366.11 million 0.82 $35.48 million ($112.72) -1.17 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.00 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

Biglari has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Risk and Volatility

Biglari has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Biglari and Kona Grill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biglari 0 0 0 0 N/A Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Biglari (Get Rating)

Biglari Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 199 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants, 159 franchise partner units, and 178 traditional franchise units, as well as 3 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 38 franchised units. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance. In addition, it operates oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico; and publishes and sells magazines and related publishing products under the MAXIM brand name. Further, it licenses media products and services; and engages in the investment activities. The company was formerly known as The Steak n Shake Company and changed its name to Biglari Holdings Inc. in April 2010. Biglari Holdings Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in San Antonio, Texas.

About Kona Grill (Get Rating)

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

