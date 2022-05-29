Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) PT Lowered to $31.00

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BIG has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.56.

Big Lots stock opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The company has a market capitalization of $769.35 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($1.49). Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total value of $34,551.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $349,918 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Big Lots by 2,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Big Lots by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

