Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Big 5 Sporting Goods has raised its dividend payment by an average of 78.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a payout ratio of 38.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ BGFV opened at $13.35 on Friday. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.42.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFVGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $241.98 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on BGFV. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $43,012.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares in the company, valued at $205,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shane O. Starr sold 7,750 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $128,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGFV. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 41,335 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 508,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,060,000 after purchasing an additional 270,178 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

