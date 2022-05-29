Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BBY. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Best Buy to $83.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.88.

NYSE BBY opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.20. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 35.77%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,063,725,000 after buying an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,720,949 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $338,235,000 after purchasing an additional 236,513 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Best Buy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,672,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $333,796,000 after purchasing an additional 168,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Best Buy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,139,985 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $331,926,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

