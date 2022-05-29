Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $83.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Best Buy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.88.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $69.07 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.20. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.