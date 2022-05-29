Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.00 Million

Brokerages expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) to report $96.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported sales of $97.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $388.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $383.10 million to $394.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $417.75 million, with estimates ranging from $398.00 million to $437.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BHLB shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

BHLB traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $26.23. 149,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,426. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $31,474,691.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 46.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,352,989 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,166,000 after acquiring an additional 56,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,177,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 301.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,204 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 44,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

