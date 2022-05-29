Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,835 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.25% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $179,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 37,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,189,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,075,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $773,385,000 after purchasing an additional 504,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,122.2% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 18,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.43.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $256.46 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile (Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.