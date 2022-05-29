BayFirst Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:BAFN)

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

BAFN opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.96 million and a PE ratio of 4.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51. BayFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in BayFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $3,428,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BayFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth $871,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BayFirst Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First Home Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides home loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and business lending services comprising minority lending programs, PPP loan forgiveness services, SBA loans, and commercial lending services.

