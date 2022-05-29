BayFirst Financial Corp. (BAFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

NASDAQ:BAFN opened at $16.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 million and a PE ratio of 4.33. BayFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $15.45 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAFN. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BayFirst Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,786,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BayFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at $871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in BayFirst Financial during the first quarter worth about $3,428,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after buying an additional 123,600 shares during the period. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for First Home Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides home loans, including residential mortgages, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit; and business lending services comprising minority lending programs, PPP loan forgiveness services, SBA loans, and commercial lending services.

