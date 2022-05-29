Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Position Reduced by ValueAct Holdings L.P.

ValueAct Holdings L.P. decreased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,616,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324,842 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies makes up about 4.9% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $431,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,500,000. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,015,000. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 145,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 59,478 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 700.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 204,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 179,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In other news, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $84,624.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,668 shares of company stock valued at $378,570. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,973,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,650,930. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.74. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $32.54.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

