Bata (BTA) 1-Day Volume Hits $23.00

Bata (BTA) traded 94.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 29th. Bata has a market cap of $11,867.59 and $23.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded down 99.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00017236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00218606 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006365 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000638 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official website is bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

