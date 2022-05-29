Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Basf from €64.00 ($68.09) to €62.00 ($65.96) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Basf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Basf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.68. The company had a trading volume of 186,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,451. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. Basf has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $22.62 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Basf will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.6673 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

