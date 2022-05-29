Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT) Declares Dividend of GBX 3

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc (LON:BVT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BVT opened at GBX 64.50 ($0.81) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 65.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 70.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £203.99 million and a P/E ratio of 3.66. Baronsmead Venture Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 62 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 84.74 ($1.07).

Baronsmead Venture Trust Company Profile

Baronsmead Venture Trust Plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, and healthcare sectors.

