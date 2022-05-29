Barclays Trims Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Target Price to $71.00

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $84.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $111.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.60.

NYSE SKY opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $85.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.92.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.51. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $638.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 375.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 20,547 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Skyline Champion by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

