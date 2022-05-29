Barclays Cuts Currys (LON:CURY) Price Target to GBX 90

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from GBX 120 ($1.51) to GBX 90 ($1.13) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.20) target price on shares of Currys in a report on Monday, May 16th.

CURY stock opened at GBX 86.15 ($1.08) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a PE ratio of 27.79. Currys has a twelve month low of GBX 76.68 ($0.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 143 ($1.80). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 91.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 104.39.

In other news, insider Alex Baldock sold 176,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.21), for a total transaction of £169,638.72 ($213,462.59).

Currys Plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. It also offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

