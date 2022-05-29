Barclays Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $149.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $143.00 to $149.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EOG. Benchmark cut EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.13.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $136.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

