Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$94.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$93.00 to C$94.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BNS. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.22.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

NYSE BNS opened at $67.06 on Thursday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $74.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average of $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.801 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,502,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 383,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,173,000 after buying an additional 234,600 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,570,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.