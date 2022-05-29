Ball Co. (BALL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $73.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.55. Ball has a 1-year low of $67.11 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

