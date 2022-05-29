AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of AVITA Medical from $37.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.68 and a current ratio of 13.96. The firm has a market cap of $142.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.24. AVITA Medical has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.49.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.41% and a negative net margin of 89.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AVITA Medical will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCEL. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 2,093.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in AVITA Medical by 408.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 29.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AVITA Medical (Get Rating)

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVITA Medical (RCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.