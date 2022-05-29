Avenir Management Company LLC Takes Position in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Avenir Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,663,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,584,000. Finch Therapeutics Group comprises approximately 8.9% of Avenir Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Avenir Management Company LLC owned approximately 3.50% of Finch Therapeutics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNCH. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,271,000. MSD Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 388,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 153,397 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 1,212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. 22.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Finch Therapeutics Group from $29.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Finch Therapeutics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative return on equity of 33.13% and a negative net margin of 448.35%. Research analysts expect that Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.
About Finch Therapeutics Group
Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.
