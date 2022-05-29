AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,086.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Raymond James boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $1,920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

AutoZone stock traded up $26.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,055.39. 226,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,636. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,041.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,979.42. The company has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,367.96 and a one year high of $2,267.40.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by $3.33. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $26.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 111.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Preston Frazer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,220.00, for a total transaction of $3,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,682 shares of company stock valued at $16,146,334. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1,646.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 313.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 32,644 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

