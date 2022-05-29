Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Australian REIT Income Fund (TSE:HRR.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 30th.
Australian REIT Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$10.67 and a 1-year high of C$12.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$11.56.
About Australian REIT Income Fund (Get Rating)
