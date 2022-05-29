Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) to report sales of $8.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.73 million and the lowest is $5.80 million. Atara Biotherapeutics posted sales of $3.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 128.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year sales of $53.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 million to $75.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $82.67 million, with estimates ranging from $29.34 million to $136.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

ATRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

NASDAQ ATRA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 940,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,591 shares of company stock valued at $141,464 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

