Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.84 Million

Posted by on May 29th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRAGet Rating) to report sales of $8.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.73 million and the lowest is $5.80 million. Atara Biotherapeutics posted sales of $3.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 128.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full-year sales of $53.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 million to $75.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $82.67 million, with estimates ranging from $29.34 million to $136.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.11. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 122.18% and a negative net margin of 1,451.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

ATRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup downgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

NASDAQ ATRA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.21. The stock had a trading volume of 940,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,326. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $20.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 13,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $74,017.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $29,696.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,389.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,591 shares of company stock valued at $141,464 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period.

About Atara Biotherapeutics (Get Rating)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.