Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (IBFK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $192,411.00

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token (IBFK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 29th. Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has a market capitalization of $886,493.56 and approximately $192,411.00 worth of Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token has traded up 28.4% against the dollar. One Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $1.47 or 0.00005049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 486.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,996.13 or 0.27383905 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003422 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00503996 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00033875 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008853 BTC.

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Profile

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 601,261 coins.

Ä°stanbul BaÅŸakÅŸehir Fan Token Coin Trading

