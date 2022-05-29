Assura’s (AGR) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 79 ($0.99) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.07) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 79.83 ($1.00).

Get Assura alerts:

Assura stock opened at GBX 71.05 ($0.89) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.69. Assura has a 1-year low of GBX 59.28 ($0.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 80.60 ($1.01). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 66.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.78 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.74. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

Assura Company Profile (Get Rating)

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.