Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Arrow Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Arrow Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

NASDAQ AROW opened at $33.25 on Friday. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $30.50 and a 12 month high of $38.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $532.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 33.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Financial during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the third quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AROW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

