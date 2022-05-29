Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €5.80 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.17) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AT1. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($8.94) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.32) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($7.71) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Warburg Research set a €7.80 ($8.30) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.20 ($7.66) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Shares of AT1 stock opened at €4.33 ($4.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and a PE ratio of 8.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.16. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €4.43 ($4.71) and a 12 month high of €7.16 ($7.61).

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.